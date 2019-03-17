Manohar Parrikar dies: Goa Board postpones Monday's HSSC examinations

The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has cancelled the HSSC exam scheduled for Monday as a mark of respect to Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, who died on Sunday evening. The new date of examination is March 29.

The HSSC examination in Banking, Computer Science, Logic and Co-operation were scheduled to take place on Monday.

The Goa Governor's office has issued a notification saying that as a mark of respect to the departed soul of Manohar Parrikar, all the state government Offices, Local/Autonomous bodies, Public Sector Undertakings, all educational institutions including the Aided Institutions shall remain closed on Monday.

Meanwhile, the Centre has announced national mourning on Monday following Parrikar's death. Parrikar, 63, breathed his last on Sunday evening at his private residence near Panaji, Goa, after suffering from a prolonged ailment.

The Centre also announced that the National Flag will fly at half-mast on Monday in the national capital and the capitals of states and union territories (UTs). A state funeral shall be accorded to CM Parrikar.

The four-time chief minister and former defence minister had been battling a serious ailment since February 2018. Parrikar's health has been fluctuating for over a year and it deteriotated in the last two days. Parrikar is survived by his two sons and their families.

Leaders from different political parties paid tributes to Parrikar with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind, and Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu expressing deep sadness over his demise.

PM Modi called Parrikar an unparalleled leader and a true patriot. He said that Parrikar was admired by all for his simplicity. The prime minister said that Parrikar was the builder of modern Goa and he was always concerned about the welfare of people of the country. PM Modi also remembered Parrikar's contributions towards India's security and defence production.