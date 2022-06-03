हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
JNU

Man's decomposed body found hanging inside JNU campus, probe on

JNU: A decomposed body was found hanging in the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus on Thursday, ANI reported quoting Delhi Police. The body is highly decomposed, which suggests that the man died several days ago. The man is aged between 40-45, according to the Delhi police. “A highly decomposed body aged 40-45 years has been found hanging from a tree in JNU jungle, this evening. Body yet to be identified. An inquiry has been initiated, crime & forensic team at the spot: Delhi Police,” tweeted ANI.

The police were informed about the body around 6.30 pm, they said.

Police visited the spot and found a body in a highly decomposed state hanging from a tree in the jungle area. The victim appears to be in the 40-45 age group, a senior police officer said.

The crime and forensic teams have been called to the spot for examination. The body is yet to be identified. An inquest proceeding has been initiated, police said.

Sources from the university said: "It seems that the body is not of someone from JNU. The body was found in the jungle near Yamuna Hostel. A couple of students had gone for a walk in the jungle where they sensed a foul smell and alerted the authorities." 

(With inputs from agencies)

