Maoists torch several vehicles in two Jharkhand's Latehar, Palamau

Ranchi: Maoist guerrillas set on fire several vehicles in two districts of Jharkhand early on Tuesday, the police said.

According to the police, Maoist guerrillas set on fire four vehicles near Mahua Milan railway station of Latehar district early Tuesday. The vehicles were being used in laying railway track near the station. Maoists also fired in the air and left a pamphlet.

"The incident has been executed as work was being done without permission from TPC. In future, such incidents will be repeated if work would be done without permission," says the Pamphlet. TPC is a Maoist organisation operating in three districts of the state.

In another incident, Maoist guerrillas set on fire a truck laden with stones at Munkeri village of Palamau district. The driver was also thrashed by the Maoists.

Police sources say that Maoists executed both incidents to collect levy. The denial of levy is said to be the reason for the incident.

In 2019 alone, more than 60 vehicles have been set afire by Maoist guerrillas in Jharkhand.