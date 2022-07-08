NewsIndia
MARBURG VIRUS

Marburg virus: 2 out of 2 infected dead; WHO on high ALERT as THIS deadly virus can kill 88% victims

Marburg Virus: Two people infected with Marburg have already died in Ghana's southern Ashanti area. After testing their samples, a virus laboratory in Senegal confirmed the presence of the deadly virus.

Written By  Pritam Saha|Last Updated: Jul 08, 2022, 11:28 AM IST
  • At least two cases of the Marburg virus infection were detected in the African country on Thursday.
  • According to doctors, those infected with this virus have various symptoms including fever, vomiting, headache.
  • Marburg has been associated with the ebola virus infection that has spread alarmingly in Africa.

After the Lhasa virus, this time the case of Marburg virus infection has been identified in Ghana. At least two cases of the Marburg virus infection were detected in the African country on Thursday, the World Health Organization (WHO) said. According to health experts, the death rate among those infected with the "highly contagious" virus can range from 24 to 88 percent. 

Two people infected with Marburg have already died in Ghana's southern Ashanti area. After testing their samples, a virus laboratory in Senegal confirmed the presence of the deadly virus. According to doctors, those infected with this virus have various symptoms including fever, vomiting, headache. The virus was earlier detected in Guyana. 

In the recent past, Marburg has been associated with the ebola virus infection that has spread alarmingly in Africa. The Marburg infection was first identified in the South and East African countries about five and a half decades ago. Ebola was first identified in 1976.

