topStoriesenglish2588159
NewsIndia
ANIMAL CRUELTY

March Organised For Awareness On Animal Abuse, Feeder Rights

The group, through Whatsapp and other mediums, fixes a meeting point daily to spread awareness against animal abuse. 

Last Updated: Mar 26, 2023, 11:45 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

March Organised For Awareness On Animal Abuse, Feeder Rights

A Delhi-NCR based group of animal rights activists is taking out a regular march to spread awareness on rights of those who feed and work to protect animals. The initiative, that started on March 16, 2023, aims to spread awareness about animal laws and to raise a voice against canine cruelty. The human-dog conflict has been an ongoing debate in the country, especially at residential societies in metro cities. 
 
Animal Activist Ashish Sharma said that their rally has seen positive response so far

"Students from different schools and colleges are joining in continuously since March 16, 2023. Every day new students are participating, which is very encouraging, considering they are inspiring each other," he said.

The group, through Whatsapp and other mediums, fixes a meeting point daily to spread awareness against animal abuse. 

So farm the rally has been conducted a number of places in Delhi and Ghaziabad. Ashish Sharma further said that it's important to educate people, especially youngsters on animal rights. 

Feeding stray dogs is also often a bone of contention in residential societies. The rally is also stressing on the importance of feeding street dogs and drawing attention to every citizen's legal rights toward dogs. "Feeding stray dogs everybody's fundamental right, "he said.

.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Was there a delay from Congress's 'army of lawyers'?
DNA Video
DNA : Rahul follows footsteps of Indira and Sonia
DNA Video
DNA: Will India be TB free by 2025?
DNA Video
DNA: New Zealand launches 'Love Better Campaign' to help people suffering from breakup
DNA Video
DNA: 'Supreme Debate' on death penalty, is death penalty by hanging cruel?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Ram Manohar Lohia, 'Unparalleled warrior of politics of resistance against injustice'
DNA Video
DNA : Analysis of encroachment in the fort of Pandavas
DNA Video
DNA: What is the significance of Putin's presence in Mariupol?
DNA Video
DNA : 'Rupee' has come to compete with dollar in Global Trade
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of anti-India 'Toolkit Gang'