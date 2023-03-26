March Organised For Awareness On Animal Abuse, Feeder Rights

A Delhi-NCR based group of animal rights activists is taking out a regular march to spread awareness on rights of those who feed and work to protect animals. The initiative, that started on March 16, 2023, aims to spread awareness about animal laws and to raise a voice against canine cruelty. The human-dog conflict has been an ongoing debate in the country, especially at residential societies in metro cities.



Animal Activist Ashish Sharma said that their rally has seen positive response so far

"Students from different schools and colleges are joining in continuously since March 16, 2023. Every day new students are participating, which is very encouraging, considering they are inspiring each other," he said.

The group, through Whatsapp and other mediums, fixes a meeting point daily to spread awareness against animal abuse.

So farm the rally has been conducted a number of places in Delhi and Ghaziabad. Ashish Sharma further said that it's important to educate people, especially youngsters on animal rights.

Feeding stray dogs is also often a bone of contention in residential societies. The rally is also stressing on the importance of feeding street dogs and drawing attention to every citizen's legal rights toward dogs. "Feeding stray dogs everybody's fundamental right, "he said.

