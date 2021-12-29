MASSIVE Covid-19 rise in Mumbai: 2,510 new cases, 82% jump from yesterday

Mumbai: In a massive rise in Covid-19 cases, Mumbai recorded 2,510 new cases in the last 24 hours. Yesterday, the city had reported 1,377 cases, which means that there's a 82% rise in one day. This has sent alarm bells ringing but Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray urged people not to panic.

Asking people to exercise caution, Aaditya Thackeray took to Twitter and said, "Seeing the surge of Covid-19 cases in Mumbai, we held a meeting at the BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation) to review the situation, preparation, as well as to plan for the proposed vaccination for ages 15-18 that we want to carry out in early January. I urge all not to panic but exercise extreme caution."

Focusing on the vaccination of minors, Thackeray said, "In the next 48 hours, BMC will be connecting with all educational institutions in the city to plan an organised vaccination drive for all those from 15 to 18 years of age. In early December, in my letter to the union health minister, I had mentioned how crucial this is." "We have also asked all the covid care jumbo centres to be at stand by, at all readiness levels, along with basic facilities to medical infrastructure. Testing and tracing protocols for all that have been operational all through, were reviewed too," he added.

Meanwhile, amid a rising Omicron scare, the Maharashtra government had earlier issued guidelines regarding the upcoming New Year's celebrations. The aim is to restrict festivities and keep them low-key, so as to minimise chances of spread of Covid-19.

Apart from Mumbai, capital Delhi has also seen a huge spike in Covid-19 cases today. Delhi today reported 923 coronavirus cases, a rise of 86 per cent compared to yesterday, the highest single-day jump in six months. The positivity rate climbed to 1.29 per cent from 0.89 per cent on Tuesday. No fresh fatality was reported, the bulletin stated.

Live TV