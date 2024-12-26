Advertisement
FIRE ACCIDENT

Massive Fire Breaks Out At Hospital In Greater Noida: Video

The video shows intense flames rising from the hospital building.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Medha Jha|Last Updated: Dec 26, 2024, 01:10 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Massive Fire Breaks Out At Hospital In Greater Noida: Video Source: PTI Video Screen Grab

A massive fire broke out early Thursday morning at a private hospital in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh, causing widespread panic among patients and hospital staff. The video shows intense flames rising from the building.

The Firefighters have reached at the hospital to control the blaze. Further Details are awaited.

 

 

This is a developing story.

