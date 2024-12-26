Massive Fire Breaks Out At Hospital In Greater Noida: Video

A massive fire broke out early Thursday morning at a private hospital in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh, causing widespread panic among patients and hospital staff. The video shows intense flames rising from the building.

The Firefighters have reached at the hospital to control the blaze. Further Details are awaited.

VIDEO | Fire breaks out in a private hospital in #GreaterNoida. More details area awaited.



This is a developing story.