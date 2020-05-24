हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Noida

Massive fire breaks out at Noida's JBM Global School; library, classrooms gutted

The third floor of the school, located in Sector 132 on expressway, has been completely burnt down in the fire.

Massive fire breaks out at Noida&#039;s JBM Global School; library, classrooms gutted
Representational Image

New Delhi: A massive fire broke out at a private school at Gautam Buddh Nagar's JBM Global school's library on Sunday (May 24) morning. Upon receiving the information, the fire department pressed at least six tenders into service. The flame which had engulfed the school library and other classrooms were doused after a 3-hour struggle. 

According to the report, the third floor of the school, which is located in Sector 132 of the Expressway, has been completely burnt down.

Confirming the same, Arun Kumar, CFO, Gautam Buddh Nagar said that a mishap was averted as the school is currently shut due to the COVID-19 lockdown. He said that the cause of the fire is being ascertained. The CFO said that fire extinguishing equipment is also being investigated in the school.

Although no one was injured in the incident, the school has incurred a huge loss to the building, infrastructure, books, furniture and other content. 
 

Tags:
NoidaUttar PradeshJBM Global schoolGautam Budh Nagar
Next
Story

Reaffirm belief in sharing, caring for vulnerable sections of society: President Kovind on Eid-ul-Fitr eve
  • 1,31,868Confirmed
  • 3,867Deaths

Full coverage

  • 50,18,685Confirmed
  • 3,26,316Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT8M

Domestic flights to resume from May 25 in India, keep these things in mind before traveling