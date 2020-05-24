Massive fire breaks out at Noida's JBM Global School; library, classrooms gutted

New Delhi: A massive fire broke out at a private school at Gautam Buddh Nagar's JBM Global school's library on Sunday (May 24) morning. Upon receiving the information, the fire department pressed at least six tenders into service. The flame which had engulfed the school library and other classrooms were doused after a 3-hour struggle.

According to the report, the third floor of the school, which is located in Sector 132 of the Expressway, has been completely burnt down.

Confirming the same, Arun Kumar, CFO, Gautam Buddh Nagar said that a mishap was averted as the school is currently shut due to the COVID-19 lockdown. He said that the cause of the fire is being ascertained. The CFO said that fire extinguishing equipment is also being investigated in the school.

Although no one was injured in the incident, the school has incurred a huge loss to the building, infrastructure, books, furniture and other content.

