Massive fire breaks out in Godown at Tikri Kalan PVC market in Delhi, no casualties reported

New Delhi: A massive fire broke out in PVC market of Tikri Kalan at Delhi-Haryana border on Sunday night. Fire tenders were rushed to the spot as huge blaze spread in the region. According to the fire department, no casualty has been reported so far. The fire department revealed that the fire broke out at around 8:35 pm.

“A call was received around 8.35 pm about a fire in PVC market. The fire is mainly in an open godown which is spread over a large area. No casualty was reported so far,” said Atul Garg, Director of DFS.

Over 40 fire tenders were rushed to the spot. No casualty has been reported so far, Delhi Fire Service (DFS) officials said.

#WATCH | Delhi: Latest visuals from Tikri Kalan PVC market where a fire broke out in a godown. Fire fighting operation underway. No casualty has been reported so far. pic.twitter.com/Q2qhP4qk1N — ANI (@ANI) July 11, 2021

“The fire was categorised in the medium category. Currently, 40 fire tenders are present at the spot. It has been spread in an area of 10 acres including the adjoining area. It might take around 3-4 hours to douse the fire,” said Deputy Chief Fire Officer, Dharampal Bhardwaj.

Further details are awaited.

