Massive fire reported at COVID-19 centre hospital in Maharashtra

A fire broke out at a COVID-19 centre in Palghar district, the patients were rushed to the nearby hospital.

Massive fire reported at COVID-19 centre hospital in Maharashtra
Representational image

Mumbai: A fire broke out at a COVID-19 centre in Palghar district, the patients were rushed to the nearby hospital.

News agency ANI reported that the fire has claimed the lives of 12 patients and fire-fighting operations are underway.

Police reports suggest the death toll has risen to 13, according to news agency PTI.

This is a developing story.

