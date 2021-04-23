Massive fire reported at COVID-19 centre hospital in Maharashtra

Mumbai: A fire broke out at a COVID-19 centre in Palghar district, the patients were rushed to the nearby hospital.
News agency ANI reported that the fire has claimed the lives of 12 patients and fire-fighting operations are underway.
Police reports suggest the death toll has risen to 13, according to news agency PTI.
This is a developing story.
