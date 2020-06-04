Massive outrage over Kerala pregnant elephant's killing using cracker-filled pineapple, strict action sought

New Delhi: The tragic death of a pregnant elephant in Kerala has shaken the entire nation. The incident is of Mallapuran district where the innocent elephant had entered into a village in search of food, but the villagers fed her a pineapple stuffed with crackers.

The 15-year-old elephant suffered serious injuries on its tongue and mouth as the crackers exploded and it later died.

The incident also moved Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar, who sought a report in this connection. "Environment Ministry has taken a serious note of the death of an elephant in Kerala. Has sought complete report on the incident. Stern action will be taken against the culprit(s)," Prakash Javadekar said in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, BJP MP and animal rights activist Maneka Gandhi also flayed the Kerala government over the shocking incident. She told ANI, "It's murder, Malappuram is famous for such incidents, it's India's most violent district, for instance, they throw poison on roads so that 300-400 birds and dogs die at one time."

The former union minister also questioned the silence of Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi for not taking any action in this tragic episode.

She also demanding the removal of the state's forest secretary and the resignation of Kerala's forest minister, and added, "It's a murder. Malappuram is famous for such incidents. It's India's most violent district."

Ratan Tata, Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons, also expressed shock over the incident and took to social media to express his grief.

The veteran industrialist tweeted, "I am grieved and shocked to know that a group of people caused the death of an innocent, passive, pregnant elephant by feeding the elephant with a pineapple filled with firecrackers."

"Such criminal acts against innocent animals are no different than acts of meditated murder against other humans. Justice needs to prevail," Tata added.

An FIR has reportedly been filed against unidentified people under relevant sections of the Wild Life Protection Act, said forest range officer from Mannarkkad.

The details of the incident were earlier shared by Forest officer Mohan Krishnan on his Facebook page. The Forest officer, who was moved by the pain of the innocent animal, wrote in Malayalam about the incident on Facebook. He also shared pictures of the elephant in the searing pain.

The forest officials reportedly tried to rescue the innocent animal but failed in their attempt. The cracker explosion in the elephant's mouth is understood to have injured her tongue and mouth. She was unable to eat anything because of her injuries and later died.

Meanwhile, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has assured of strict action against the culprits responsible for the elephant's killing.