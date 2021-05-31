हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Uttar Pradesh

Mathura's four temples set to reopen as UP govt relaxes coronavirus lockdown

Four temples in Mathura are set to reopen as the Uttar Pradesh government has announced a relaxation of the COVID induced lockdown.

Mathura&#039;s four temples set to reopen as UP govt relaxes coronavirus lockdown

Mathura: Four temples in Mathura are set to reopen as the Uttar Pradesh government has announced a relaxation of the Covid induced lockdown.

Bankey Bihari, Mukut Mukharbind temple Mansi Ganga Goverdhan and Sri Krishna Janmashthan would open on Monday and Dwarkadhish on Tuesday.

Bankey Bihari's manager Munish Sharma said online registration was mandatory for outsiders while locals would be given entry with their Aadhaar cards. He said five devotees would be allowed entry at a time, adhering to COVID-19 norms.

The temple will be open for visitors from 8 am to 12 noon and 5.30 pm to 7 pm and the online registration would close at 6.30 pm. Mukut Mukharbind temple Mansi Ganga Goverdhan would be open between 7 am and 7 pm, said Rama Kant Goshwami, the receiver of the temple.

All the temples based at Sri Krishna Janmasthan would reopen for devotees between 8 am to 12 noon and 3.30 pm to 6.30 pm, said its secretary Kapil Sharma. Dwarkadhish would reopen for visitors on Tuesday between 8.15 am to 8.45 am and 10.15 am to 11 am in the morning session, said its spokesperson Rakesh Tewari.

In the afternoon, timings would be 4.45 pm to 5.15 pm and 6.15 pm to 7 pm. The temples would remain closed on Saturday and Sunday.

(inputs from agency)

Tags:
Uttar PradeshMathuraBankey Bihari templeMukut Mukharbind TempleMathura templetemple reopenCoronavirusCOVID-19Covid Crisis
