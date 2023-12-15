trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2699470
'Maza Aariya Hai!': British Ambassador Enjoys Indori Poha At Chhappan Dukaan

Alex Ellis, the British High Commissioner to India, conveyed the alluring appeal of Indore's Poha in his post on the microblogging site X.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 15, 2023, 08:53 PM IST
Image credit: X/@AlexWEllis

New Delhi:  Poha, a favored breakfast delicacy in India due to its quick preparation and delightful sweet and sour taste, is not only appreciated by Indians but also by the British High Commissioner to India, Alex Ellis.

He sampled Poha at Chappan Dukaan in Indore and shared his delight on the social media platform X. "Poha & Johny Hot Dog: that sums up my visit to Chappan Dukaan in Indore. Bhayankar Swadisht Nashta. Maza Aariya Hai!"

His enthusiastic approval of the morning delights underscores the irresistible charm of Indore's traditional Poha, celebrated for its unique flavors and culinary excellence. 

In the course of his visit, the British envoy also engaged with the Mayor of Indore, Pushyamitra Bhargav, to explore the city's progress. "A pleasure to meet @advpushyamitra. Great to learn about the progress of Indore and how the UK can support it. Aapse Milkar Khushi Hui!" Wellis also posted on X.A pleasure to meet @advpushyamitra. Great to learn about the progress of Indore and how the UK can support it.

The British envoy not only held talks on administrative exchange programmes and EVs but also admired Indore's cleanliness model in his meeting with Bhargav. "Representatives, including British High Commissioner Mr. @AlexWEllis, visited Indore and engaged in fruitful discussions covering various aspects of the city's development. Topics included Indore's cleanliness model, administrative exchange programmes, collaboration with Britain for electric vehicles in Indore, and discussions on contemporary issues such as climate change. During the occasion, Mr. Alex Ellis appreciated Indore's cleanliness model," posted Indore's Mayor on X.

 

