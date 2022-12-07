MCD Election Results 2022: Congress WINS 9 seats, 6 of them are Muslim candidates

New Delhi: Congress has won 9 seats in this Municipal Corporation of Delhi’s elections. Out of 9 candidates, 6 Muslim candidates of Congress won this elections. Aming them is Shagufta Chowdhary Zubair who won easily with a margin of 15, 193 votes, which is the second hightest in the elections. Other Muslim candidates and their wards are - Sabila Begum - Mustafabad, Ward 243; Nazia Khatoon- Brijpuri Ward 245; Zarif- Kabirnagar, Ward 234; Sameer Ahmed- Shastri Park, Ward 213; Nazia Danish- Zakir Nagar, Ward 189; Ariba Khan- Abul Fazal, Ward 188. The other two candidates who won from Congress are Mandeep Singh- Nihar Vihar ward 47, and Sheetal- Aya Nagar, ward 157.

The majority of candidates from political families won in the Delhi civic elections, while the richest candidate were defeated. Three female ex-mayors of Delhi won their wards, while an ex-mayor of North Delhi lost in Civil Lines. Aaley Mohammed Iqbal, son of AAP MLA Shoaib Iqbal, defeated Congress rival Mohd Hamid by 17,134 votes, the highest margin of victory. Iqbal received 19,199 votes, while Hamid received 2,065 votes. Former Seelampur MLA Mateen Ahmed's daughter-in-law Shagufta Choudhary won by 15,193 votes, the second highest margin of victory. Sunrika Sharma, the wife of Delhi BJP vice president Aditya Jha, was defeated by AAP's Preeti in Dilshad Colony by 2,643 votes.

The AAP's Ashu Thakur defeated the BJP's Kanchan Choudhary in Chittaranjan Park by the narrowest margin of 44 votes. Choudhary is former councillor Subhash Badhana's daughter. Kunwar Arjun Pal Singh Marwah, son of former Jangpura MLA Tarwinder Singh Marwah who recently joined the BJP, defeated Subhash Malhotra of the AAP in the Lajpat Nagar ward. AAP MLA Pawandeep Sawhney's son Punardeep Sawhney won the Chandni Chowk ward by 1,216 votes, defeating Ravinder Kumar of the BJP. Former Congress MLA Balram Tanwar's son Joginder lost by over 4,000 votes in the Bhati ward. In Tigri, AAP's Jyoti Prakash Jarwal, the wife of AAP MLA Prakash Jarwal, won over BJP's Meera by 6,191 votes.

Former Okhla Congress MLA Asif Mohammad Khan's daughter Ariba won from the Abul Fazal Enclave, while former Nangloi MLA Bijender Singh's son Mandeep clinched the Nihal Vihar ward. The only transgender candidate in the fray, Bobi of the AAP, defeated Varuna Dhaka of the Congress by 6,714 votes in Sultanpuri A. Dhaka is daughter-in-law of former Sultanpur Majra MLA Jaikishan. Former North Delhi Mayor Avatar Singh of BJP bit the dust in the Civil Lines ward, while former BJP mayor Raja Iqbal Singh won against Antul Kohli of AAP by 577 votes.

Former mayor Narendra Chawla's wife Urmila Chawla won from Janakpuri West ward, while former south Delhi mayor Kamaljeet Sehrawat trounced AAP's Sudha Sinha by 6,877 votes. Former women mayors Neema Bhagat and Satya Sharma also won. Shalini Singh, a former Mrs India who also served in the Indian Army, lost to BJP's Ram Niwas in Dwarka A by 1,755 votes. The BJP's Ram Dev Sharma, the richest candidate to have contested the MCD polls, lost to AAP's Mohd Sadiq by 11,626 votes in Ballimaran. In Shastri Nagar, Manoj Kumar Jindal of the BJP got the better of AAP's Babita, one of the richest candidates, by 12,209 votes.

(With ANI inputs)