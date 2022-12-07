MCD Election Results: BJP wins all seats from AAP leader Satyendra Jain's constituency

New Delhi: The BJP won all of the seats in Satyendra Jain's constituency, which includes Wards 58,59, and 60 - Saraswati Vihar, Paschim Vihar, and Rani Bagh, respectively. On the other hand, It has lost all of the seats from the BJP's Adesh Gupta constituency. The Delhi BJP Pant Marg office looked lively on Wednesday (December 7, 2022), despite the fact that the party continued to trail the AAP in MCD polls. According to the State Election Commission update, the Aam Aadmi Party had won 82 MCD wards by 12.00 PM, the BJP 62, and the Congress four, as voting continued at 42 polling stations across Delhi.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor stated, "We have to wait till the final election results come which will be in our favour. I am confident that nobody will touch the half mark. We will be in an advantageous position." He claimed that by failing to give AAP a clear halfway point, the people of Delhi will send a message that they have rejected the party. When asked about Congress's poll performance, he said, "Congress has done good and I congratulate Congress on their recovery." In reference to the 2020 election, he added, "In the 2020 election, they had hardly got four per cent vote and now, when they are getting almost 13-14 per cent of votes, is a good recovery for them and moreover, it is a good sign for democracy."

Close contest between AAP and BJP

The close contest has party workers and supporters on the edge, who even as they prepared for the celebration, were also likely to have been bracing themselves mentally for an adverse outcome. The entire premises of the BJP office which is under tight security arrangements is decked up in colours of Bharatiya Janata Party's colours -Orange and Green. The MCD has 250 wards, and the simple majority mark is 126. The counting of votes polled in the December 4 MCD elections commenced at 8 am Wednesday amid tight security.

Confident BJP, hopeful Congress and spirited AAP

The high-stakes election for the 250 wards of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) was held on December 4, sealing the electoral fate of 1,349 candidates in voting machines. A voter turnout of 50.48 per cent was registered in the elections. The results of this election, largely touted as a three-cornered contest among a spirited AAP, a confident BJP and a hopeful Congress, may have ramifications beyond the national capital. Both the AAP and the BJP have exuded confidence that they will emerge victorious in the polls, as the Congress seeks to regain lost turf.

