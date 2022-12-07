MCD Election Results: ‘AAP hi aayegi,’ says party workers dancing, celebrating at party office - Watch

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party is currently leading on 60 seats, BJP on 48. Congress, which has so far won four seats, is leading on five and Independent candidates are ahead on 2. Counting is underway for 250 wards. The workers of AAP could be seen dancing and celebrating at the party office in New Delhi. Their party has won 78 seats and leads on 56 others as per the official trends. Counting is still underway. The latest results and trends show the Aam Aadmi Party has crossed the magic figure of 126 in the MCD polls, but the lead over the BJP was just marginal. The MCD has 250 wards, and the simple majority mark is 126. Independent candidate Shakeela Begum has won the Seelampur seat in northeast Delhi. The counting of votes began at 8 am. This was the first election after the MCD was reunified earlier this year.

In 2017, the BJP won 181 of the 270 municipal wards, while the AAP won only 48 and the Congress came in third with 30. AAP chief spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj expressed confidence that his party would win. "We will win more than 180 seats. We have decked up our office... The BJP did not cite any achievement of their 15-year tenure in the MCD during the campaigning," he told the media at the party office.

Also Read: Delhi MCD Election Results: BJP ahead in Arvind Kejriwal's ward, AAP ahead in Manoj Tiwari's ward- Check the VIP list HERE

BJP on the exit poll

BJP's national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said the exit polls got it completely wrong. "Even after 15 years of the BJP rule, the party has retained its vote share on the basis of its work. People should avoid premature celebrations," he told reporters. Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta said, "Despite 15 years of anti-incumbency, our performance is better. We worked for the people of Delhi at the municipal corporations but maybe some people were not happy. There was no anger against the BJP though." Delhi BJP vice-president Virendra Sachdeva said it is going to be a tough contest.

"However, we will prove the exit polls wrong and the BJP will come to power in the MCD for a fourth consecutive term," he told PTI. The mood at the AAP office here was celebratory with loudspeakers blaring patriotic songs and the entire premises decked up with colourful balloons. AAP workers, nervous but hopeful, had their eyes glued to LED screens throwing the latest counting trends. They are also keeping a tab on social media and some of them were seen constantly tweeting as the final touches were being given to the office for celebrating what could be the party's first victory in municipal polls here.

Also Read: 'Acche honge 5 saal, MCD mein bhi Kejriwal': New slogan of AAP in between 'JOR KA TAKKAR' with BJP in Delhi; Congress 'OUT OF RACE'

AAP Party workers on elections

"AAP hi aayegi MCD mein is baar humko bharosa hai (We are confident the AAP will win this MCD poll)," said a party worker blowing blue and yellow balloons at the office. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is expected to address people after the results. The high-stakes election to the 250 wards of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) was held on December 4, sealing the electoral fate of 1,349 candidates in voting machines. A voter turnout of 50.48 per cent was registered in the elections. The results of this election, largely touted as a three-cornered contest among a spirited AAP, a confident BJP and a hopeful Congress, may have ramifications beyond the national capital.

#WATCH | AAP workers dance and celebrate at the party office in Delhi as the party wins 78 seats and leads on 56 others as per the official trends. Counting is underway. #DelhiMCDElectionResults2022 pic.twitter.com/PDBXkv0uQf — ANI (@ANI) December 7, 2022

(With agencies inputs)