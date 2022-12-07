MCD Election Results: ‘Satyendar Jain, Manish Sisodia slammed in their respective areas,’ says BJP’s Amit Malviya

New Delhi: According to Amit Malviya, a Bharatiya Janata Party minister, “the party has won all three wards in the constituency of AAP's imprisoned minister Satyender Jain, as well as 3/4 of the seats in Manish Sisodia's backyard of Patparganj. Both corrupt ministers, who are close to Arvind Kejriwal, were slammed in their respective areas. On the other hand, the BJP has gained 1% of the vote in the 2020 Assembly election.” The MCD has 250 wards, with a simple majority of 126. Congress' Shagufta Chaudhary won in Chauhan Banger, while AAP's transgender candidate Bobi defeated Congress' Varuna Dhaka by over 6,700 votes in Sultanpuri-A. At 8 a.m., the counting of votes cast in the December 4 elections began.

Alka Raghav of the BJP won by a margin of 3,819 votes in Laxmi Nagar. Smita, the party's Rohini D candidate, also won. The AAP's Sultana Abad won the Jama Masjid ward, while Sarika Chaudhary defeated Congress' Farhad Suri by 244 votes in Daryaganj. The AAP gained 106 wards, bringing it closer to the 126-ward majority mark, while the BJP gained 84. According to the most recent voting trends, Congress came in third place after winning five wards. Since the morning, the mood at the AAP's Rouse Avenue office has been festive, with songs blasting over loudspeakers and the entire premises decked out in colourful balloons. As counting progressed and numbers swung in favour of the AAP, supporters and leaders such as Gopal Rai, Atishi, and Durgesh Pathak began to gather at the office.

Hoardings reading 'acche honge 5 saal, MCD mein bhi Kejriwal' lined the street outside as supporters revelled to the AAP's official poll song 'MCD mein Arvind Kejriwal'. As counting began at 8 am, party workers had their eyes glued to LED screens throwing the latest trends. They also kept a tab on social media and some of them were seen constantly tweeting as the final touches were being given to the office for celebrating the party's first victory in a municipal poll here.

Arvind Kejriwal to address people

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convener Kejriwal are expected to address people after the results. Most exit polls had predicted a huge win for the AAP over the BJP with the Congress being a distant third. While the AAP had fielded 138 women candidates, the BJP and the Congress had nominated 136 and 129, respectively. The high-stakes election to the 250 wards of the MCD was held on December 4, sealing the electoral fate of 1,349 candidates in voting machines. A voter turnout of 50.48 per cent was registered in the elections.

2017 civic election

In the 2017 civic election, the BJP won 181 of the 270 wards. Polling could not be held on two seats due to the death of candidates. The AAP had won 48 wards and the Congress 27. The voting percentage that year was around 53. This year, the highest polling percentage (65.72) has been recorded in ward no. 5 (Bakhtawarpur), while the lowest (33.74 per cent) was registered in ward no. 145 (Andrews Ganj).

