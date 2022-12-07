MCD Election Result 2022: AAP’s Bobby Kinnar, only transgender candidate, wins from Sultanpuri A

Delhi MCD Election Result 2022: The only transgender candidate Bobby Kinnar wins from Sultanpuri A ward. The candidate belongs to the Arvind Kejriwal led- Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate. After this victory, MCD will have a member of the transgender community for the first time. This has never happened before, that any political party has given a ticket to a candidate from the Kinnar community. With this win, Bobby plans to aim towards ending corruption. Bobby has been associated with AAP since the Anna Hazare's movement. In 2017, Bobby contested MCD elections as an independent candidate, but didn't win.

While campaigning for the polls, the AAP candidate had promised to take the Kejriwal government`s work to the public and work towards ending corruption if she becomes a councillor.

Who is AAP's Bobby Kinnar?

Bobby Kinnar, who belongs to the Arvind Kejriwal led- Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate wins from Sultanpuri-A ward. For the first time, MCD will have a member of the transgender community. Kinnar, who left a mark through social work in the ward, was found at the top of the survey and has been declared a candidate for the municipal elections. Bobby Kinnar is 38 years old and has studied till 9th ​​class. She is the president of the Delhi unit of 'Hindu Yuva Samaj Ekta Awam Terrorism Protodhi Samiti' for 15 years. Kinnar also runs a primary school to educate the children of her area.

Bobby Kinnar informed media that she has come into politics for public welfare. She further said that many people in the transgender community are also educated and that's why she wants other people of her society to come forward in politics like her, so that the name of her community can move forward.