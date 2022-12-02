MCD Polls 2022: ‘Arvind Kejriwal wiped out rights of Dalits, minorities with his JHADOO,’ says Congress

New Delhi: The Congress on Friday alleged that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) have "wiped out" the rights of Dalits and minorities in Delhi. At a press conference here on the last day of campaigning for Delhi municipal polls, AICC secretary in-charge of Delhi Ajoy Kumar and Congress' Delhi unit chief Anil Chaudhary accused Kejriwal of keeping mum whenever issues of atrocities on women, Dalits and minorities came up. The two Congress leaders along with other leaders of the party's Delhi unit attacked Kejriwal and his government over the issue. They claimed that the Congress will have its mayor in the civic polls as people were inclined towards the grand old party and remembered the days of speedy progress under Sheila Dikshit's government.

"Be it anti-CAA agitation at Shaheen Bagh, Bilkis Bano issue or even Delhi riots, Kejriwal remained silent. His attitude showed his pro-BJP and pro-RSS mindset, as he seems to be influenced by it," Kumar told reporters. He also alleged that Kejriwal has many faces which change according to the needs of the time.

"Be it women, minorities or Dalits, there is no place for them in Kejriwal's heart," he alleged, citing several instances where the Delhi chief minister maintained a studied silence and did not speak up in favour of those whose rights were attacked. Instead, leader Rahul Gandhi spoke up against such atrocities, be it against Dalits, women or minorities, he said.

"There was a movie called 'Dhongi' in which there is a trickster. Kejriwal fits into that role perfectly. Kejriwal is a multi-faced Yanus," he said. Kumar also noted that Mahatma Gandhi had rightly said that it is the biggest sin to practice unprincipled politics, claiming that "AAP is the right example in this regard." "I have a very strong feeling that the mayor will be of the Congress. In Delhi, there is a solid undercurrent in favour of the Congress, as the people are fed up with the lies of both parties," he claimed.

Chaudhary claimed that Kejriwal reduced the budget under the SC sub-plan and the plans meant to upgrade colonies of Dalits were abolished. "Arvind Kejriwal made remarks on Nizamuddin's Markaz and against the Shaheen Bagh agitation. He also wiped out the rights of Dalits, women and minorities with the 'jhadoo' (broom)," he said. 'Jhadoo' is the election symbol of AAP.

"The man who claimed he will eradicate corruption has wiped out the rights of Dalits, minorities and the oppressed with his 'jhadoo' (broom)," the Delhi PCC chief alleged. Chaudhary also claimed that Kejriwal's 'liquor minister' is losing all four councillor seats in his constituency and asked whether he will seek his resignation in case it happens. Congress' SC department head Rajesh Lilothiya said in Delhi, MCD means "malaria, chikungunia and dengue".