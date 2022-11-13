topStoriesenglish
MCD polls: AAP councillor CLIMBS transmission tower over not getting ticket to contest

The AAP councillor was seen latching on the transmission tower near Shastri Park Metro station.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Aditi Sharma|Last Updated: Nov 13, 2022, 01:58 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • AAP councillor Haseeb-ul-Hasan, on Sunday, climbed a transmission tower
  • A crowd of locals has gathered around the area along with police and fire brigade

NEW DELHI: In a shocking turn of events, former AAP councillor Haseeb-ul-Hasan, on Sunday (Nov 13), climbed a transmission tower near Shastri Park Metro Station to protest against the fact that he was given a ticket to contest the upcoming Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) polls. According to ANI reports, a crowd of locals has gathered around the area along with police and fire brigade. 

 

MCD polls: BJP vs AAP

Earlier, on Saturday, Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party announced its 2nd list of 117 candidates for the MCD polls. The first list was released on Friday which consisted of 134 candidates. The candidates will contest for seats in the 250-member house. The MCD polls have unleashed a mud-slinging match between the BJP and AAP. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had accused the BJP of not improving public infrastructure, and issues and challenged them to list down 5 things they achieved in the past 15 years. 

Meanwhile, the Delhi BJP on Saturday released its first list of 232 candidates for the civic body polls with the nominees including 126 women, three Muslims, seven Sikhs, and nine former mayors, according to a party statement.

Voting for the MCD elections 2022 will be held on December 4 while the results will be announced on December 7.

(With agency inputs)

