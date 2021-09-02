MCQ Term 1 Boards Sample Papers Launched For Classes 10 & 12! How To Ace Your Preparation?

CBSE Sample Papers Launched For New Academic Session 2021-22 Are Launched For CBSE Term 1 Board Exams 2021-22 For Classes 10 & 12. These are now available at CBSE Official Website: cbseacademic.nic.in

CBSE Term 1 Board Exams Sample Papers For Class 10 are available at: http://cbseacademic.nic.in/SQP_CLASSX_2021-22.html

CBSE Term 1 Board Exams Sample Papers For Class 12 are available at: http://cbseacademic.nic.in/SQP_CLASSX_2021-22.html

Introduction

Students have concerns around how useful are these sample papers? Should they invest time in going through them? What if they are already running short of time and need to prioritize?

Sample papers are a very important resource in gauging the structure, the difficulty level and the marking scheme of the examination. Even if they are hard pressed for time, students should earmark some time aside for going through the CBSE sample papers. Let us look at few ways in which practising and analysing sample papers can help.

1. Reducing examination anxiety

When students glance at sample papers, it gives them an idea about the level of difficulty of the exam, the kind of questions asked, question structure and the marking scheme. This goes a long way in alleviating anxiety in the mind of students. This time the Term 1 examinations will be an MCQ examination. Hence, going through sample papers has become even more important.

2. Calibrating your examination strategy

Students need to calibrate their preparation in alignment with syllabus rationalization and the revised assessment guidelines. Sample papers help students in understanding what are the potential questions, what is the structure of the examination, what is the marking scheme, what are the correct solutions. Practicing with sample papers improves students answering capabilities.

3. Improves speed and accuracy

MCQs are a test of not only subject knowledge but also the students’ exam preparation strategy. MCQs are a robust method of testing knowledge, but cracking MCQs requires an understanding of the way an MCQ exam works. Students can use a number of strategies such as best fit, elimination to identify the

correct answer. Practicing regularly with sample paper improves a students’ speed and accuracy and increases the chance of securing high scores in the examination.

4. Testing preparation

Even if students complete the full syllabus, without testing their knowledge, their preparation is incomplete. Hence practicing with sample papers is essential. Solving sample papers acts as a litmus test for their knowledge, helping students identify areas where they are weak. By consistently evaluating their results, students can help plug their learning gaps and further improve their scores.

5. Learning analysis

Sample papers provide an ideal opportunity to conduct a learning analysis. With every wrong question, there are brief solutions which help students evaluate where they went wrong. Without this analysis, students will not be able to self-correct learning gaps hence leading to low scores in the examination.

Conclusion

Sample papers are an invaluable tool in the exam preparation portfolio and students should be thoroughly acquainted with the sample papers to ensure that they get high scores. Right from reducing anxiety to helping plug learning gaps, sample papers

