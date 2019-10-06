close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Venkaiah Naidu

Media must tackle fake news effectively, shun tendency to sensationalise: Vice President

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday said that the menace of fake news threatens to destroy the credibility of media, and media should effectively tackle and disprove fake news by taking control of the narrative.

Media must tackle fake news effectively, shun tendency to sensationalise: Vice President

Cuttack: Vice President Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday said that the menace of fake news threatens to destroy the credibility of media, and media should effectively tackle and disprove fake news by taking control of the narrative.

Speaking on the occasion of 100th anniversary of ‘the Samaja’, a leading Odia daily in Odisha's Cuttack, the Vice President asked the media to shun the tendency to sensationalize and present facts dispassionately without mixing news and views. He further said that media must remain honest and truthful and act with great restraint and responsibility.

Stating that media has been considered the fourth pillar of the democratic system, Naidu said that it has a critical role to play in the formation of public opinion. He asserted that media must empower citizens and help in ushering greater transparency and accountability in the governance system.

Live TV

Urging media to expose the loopholes in the government, the Vice President said that TRPs, circulation figures and bottom lines, though important, must not dictate media’s path. He said media must place the welfare of the common man and the progress of the nation at the centre of all its activities.

Asserting that media had the potential to be a vehicle for change in status quo, the Vice President called for the reporting and highlighting of more positive stories to inspire positive changes. He asked media to also lend a hand in protecting, preserving and promoting India’s rich cultural heritage and languages.

The Vice President paid tributes to the founder of the Samaja, Utkalamani Paṇḍit Gopabandhu Das and said that he hoped that more and more vernacular newspapers would come up in India, promoting regional languages and spearheading prosperity of rural areas.

The Vice President also released a book on Gopabandhu Das written by Dr Subhash Chandra Mishra. He said that such books on icons would serve as an inspiration to younger generation.

Tags:
Venkaiah NaiduMediaFake news
Next
Story

Government launches eco-friendly 'green' crackers ahead of Diwali

Must Watch

PT1M9S

29 people arrested from Mumbai Aarey Colony got bail