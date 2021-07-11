हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
COVID-19

Media reports false, no case of COVID-19 Delta Plus variant in Tripura: Centre

The government said that not a single case of Delta Plus variant has been found in the state so far, adding, the results of genome sequencing reveal cases of Delta variant of the virus.

Representational Image

New Delhi: The Centre on Sunday (July 11) said that the media reports saying that multiple cases of the Delta Plus variant of COVID-19 was found in Tripura are false.

The government said that not a single case of Delta Plus variant has been found in the state so far, adding, the results of genome sequencing reveal cases of Delta variant of the virus.

“152 samples were sent from Tripura to NIBMG Kalyani for Whole Genome Sequence (WGS). The random samples were of people tested RT-PCR positive between April and May,” the government said in a statement.

The Centre said that the results showed that “3 samples had tested positive for B.1.1.7, 11 samples had tested positive for B.1617.1 (Kappa variant) and 138 samples had tested positive for B 1.617.2 (Delta variant)”.

“There was no case of Delta Plus reported among the lot of sequenced samples,” it said.

Earlier this week, Dr Deep Debbarma, the COVID-19 nodal officer, informed that the northeastern state had sent 151 RT-PCR samples for genome sequencing in West Bengal.

"Of these, more than 90 samples were found to be Delta Plus variants. It is a matter of concern," Dr Debbarma was quoted as saying by ANI.

The NE states were advised to strictly monitor the situation at the district level and take timely corrective measures, wherever any early sign of surge is noticed.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
