Tripura confirms over 90 cases of COVID-19 Delta Plus Variant

New Delhi: Tripura on Friday (July 9, 2021) confirmed that it has reported over 90 cases of the COVID-19 Delta Plus Variant. Dr Deep Debbarma, the COVID-19 nodal officer, informed that the northeastern state had sent 151 RT-PCR samples for genome sequencing in West Bengal.

"Of these, more than 90 samples were found to be Delta Plus variants. It is a matter of concern," Dr Debbarma was quoted as saying by ANI.

This is to be noted that the highly transmissible Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2, first found in India, has now mutated further to form the 'Delta plus' or 'AY.1' variant.

The news comes three days after the Union Home Secretary chaired a meeting to review the COVID-19 situation in all the North Eastern (NE) states. During the meeting, it was noted that out of 73 districts in the country with CPR above 10 per cent, 46 districts are in the NE States, where strict containment measures need to be taken as per extant guidelines.

The NE states were advised to strictly monitor the situation at the district/ city level and take timely corrective measures, wherever any early sign of surge is noticed.

For those districts identified with high case positivity and higher bed occupancy, states can also consider imposing restrictions in a calibrated manner.

Tripura has so far witnessed 68,148 confirmed coronavirus cases, of which, 694 have succumbed to the virus, while 3,961 are active infections.