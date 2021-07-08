हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Union Cabinet Expansion

Meenakshi Lekhi, Rajkumar Ranjan Singh take charge as MoS in MEA; EAM Jaishankar now has 3 deputies

V Muraleedharan, an MP from Kerala, has already been serving as a deputy to Jaishankar. Both Lekhi and Singh were welcomed at the headquarters of the MEA by Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla.

Meenakshi Lekhi, Rajkumar Ranjan Singh take charge as MoS in MEA; EAM Jaishankar now has 3 deputies

New Delhi: Two new Ministers of State - Meenakshi Lekhi and Rajkumar Ranjan Singh - assumed charge in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday, a day after they were inducted into the Union Council of Ministers as part of a massive reshuffle.

With the induction of Lekhi and Singh as MoS in the MEA, the number of deputies to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has increased to three. 

 

 

V Muraleedharan, an MP from Kerala, has already been serving as a deputy to Jaishankar. Both Lekhi and Singh were welcomed at the headquarters of the MEA by Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla.

Jaishankar, who is on a three-day visit to Moscow took to Twitter to welcome the two ministers to the MEA. 

"Delighted to welcome @M_Lekhi and @RanjanRajkuma11 to #TeamMEA. Confident that together, we will promote India's interest abroad effectively (sic)," the External Affairs Minister said.

While Lekhi is an MP from Delhi, Singh is a parliamentarian from Manipur.

"Welcome new Minister of State to Team MEA! Meenakshi Lekhi takes charge as Minister of State for External Affairs," MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted.

 

 

He also posted another tweet welcoming Singh to the ministry.

 

 

In her brief comments, Lekhi thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP President J P Nadda for giving her the responsibility.

India has been attempting to play a bigger role at the global stage and the appointment of the two junior ministers in the MEA appears to be in sync with it. 

 Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Union Cabinet ExpansionMeenakshi LekhiRajkumar Ranjan SinghMEAS JaishankarIndia
Next
Story

Delhi Police's Cyber Cell registers case over misuse of photos of Muslim women online

Must Watch

PT6M52S

News 50: Watch top 50 news stories of the day