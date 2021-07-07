Meet Narayan Tatu Rane, the ex Maharashtra CM who has taken oath as minister in Modi cabinet

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s brand new Cabinet has a new set of ministers. Narayan Tatu Rane is from Maharashtra and the former Chief Minister of the state. A Rajya Sabha MP, Tatu Rane is now a part of the Modi Cabinet. He has earlier been a six-term MLA and one-time MLC in Maharashtra. Apart from being Maharashtra CM, he was also a Cabinet minister handling important portfolios like Industries, Revenue, Ports & Animal Husbandry. Rane has been serving the public in elected offices across different capacities for over 35 years. From 1971 to 1984, he has also served in the Income Tax department.

In his long political career, Rane has also been associated with the Shiv Sena and the Indian National Congress.

