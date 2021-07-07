हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Narayan Tatu Rane

Meet Narayan Tatu Rane, the ex Maharashtra CM who has taken oath as minister in Modi cabinet

Rane has been serving the public in elected offices across different capacities for over 35 years. 

Meet Narayan Tatu Rane, the ex Maharashtra CM who has taken oath as minister in Modi cabinet

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s brand new Cabinet has a new set of ministers. Narayan Tatu Rane is from Maharashtra and the former Chief Minister of the state. A Rajya Sabha MP, Tatu Rane is now a part of the Modi Cabinet. He has earlier been a six-term MLA and one-time MLC in Maharashtra. Apart from being Maharashtra CM, he was also a Cabinet minister handling important portfolios like Industries, Revenue, Ports & Animal Husbandry. Rane has been serving the public in elected offices across different capacities for over 35 years. From 1971 to 1984, he has also served in the Income Tax department.

In his long political career, Rane has also been associated with the Shiv Sena and the Indian National Congress.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Narayan Tatu Ranecabinet reshuffleNarendra ModiMaharashtracabinet minister
Next
Story

Ravi Shankar Prasad, Prakash Javadekar quit before PM Narendra Modi's Cabinet reshuffle

Must Watch

PT3M41S

Many cabinet ministers including Dr Harsh Vardhan resign before Modi Cabinet expansion