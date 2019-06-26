close

Madhya Pradesh

Mentally challenged minor raped, impregnated by 55-year-old villager

The incident came to light when the family members of the victim found out about her three-month pregnancy.

Representational Image

In a shocking incident, a minor was raped and impregnated by a 55-year-old man in Chillod village of Bankhedi tehsil in Hoshangabad district of Madhya Pradesh. The accused, identified as Gangaram Vishwakarma, raped the minor girl, who is mentally challenged, over a period of three months.

The incident came to light when the family members of the victim found out about her three-month pregnancy. When asked about the same, she confided in her family and informed them about the 55-year-old villager raping her repeatedly.

The victim went to the Bankhedi police station along with her mother and narrated her ordeal, following which an FIR was registered by the cops. The accused has been detained by the police for questioning.

According to the police, a case of rape and other charges has been registered against the accused.

