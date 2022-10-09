NewsIndia
MENTAL HEALTH

Mentally challenged woman, held captive for 35 years, rescued by Hathras MLA - Details inside

The MLA said that she had come to know about the woman through one Nirmala Singh of Matra Seva Bharti organisation about a month ago.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 09, 2022, 01:55 PM IST|Source: PTI
  • A 53-year-old mentally challenged woman was confined in her house for the past 35 years
  • She was rescued on the initiative of Hathras MLA
  • As per the MLA, the woman was tied up and given food in the room by her family members

Trending Photos

Mentally challenged woman, held captive for 35 years, rescued by Hathras MLA - Details inside

Firozabad: A 53-year-old mentally challenged woman confined in her house for the past 35 years was rescued on the initiative of Hathras MLA, officials said here on Sunday.

Sapna, a resident of village Mohammadabad in Tundla area, had been held captive in a room by her father since she was 18, MLA Hathras Anjula Mahaur said.

She was tied up and given food in the room by her family members, Mahaur said.

Also Read: BJP leader Seema Patra accused of TORTURING maid who was burnt by hot pan, made to 'lick' urine

The MLA said that she had come to know about the woman through one Nirmala Singh of Matra Seva Bharti organisation about a month ago.

"I talked to the brothers of the woman on Friday and convinced them and got her admitted in a mental hospital in Agra," the MLA said, adding she is undergoing treatment there.

 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News; October 8, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Eyes to detect possibility of heart attack
DNA Video
DNA: Distance from gadgets can make families happy!
DNA Video
DNA: Zee News' train journey in the bastion of Naxalites
DNA Video
DNA: China...where Islam is really in danger!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Who is behind the ruckus in Bidar?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 07, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Exclusive evidence of temple buried under Shahi Idgah
DNA Video
DNA: Child care center becomes a crematorium in Thailand!
DNA Video
DNA: Beware...Your children's health is at risk