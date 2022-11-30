topStoriesenglish
NewsIndia
BJP

'Metal detectors were in poor condition, some not...': TN BJP chief alleges security lapses during PM Modi's visit to Chennai

According to the Annamalai, the metal detectors at the Chess Olympiad Event were not in working condition.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 30, 2022, 11:04 AM IST|Source: ANI
  • TN BJP chief met the state governor on Tuesday
  • He urged him to begin a probe on alleged security lapse of PM during his visit

Trending Photos

'Metal detectors were in poor condition, some not...': TN BJP chief alleges security lapses during PM Modi's visit to Chennai

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) chief K Annamalai on Tuesday met the Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi on Tuesday and urged him to initiate an inquiry into the alleged security lapse of PM Narendra Modi during his visit to the state to inaugurate Chess Olympiad event at Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in July.

Addressing the media after meeting the Governor, Annamalai stated that the state BJP unit has handed over a memorandum to the Governor with details regarding the inadequate security protection during the Prime Minister's visit to the state during the Chess Olympiad Event, by the MK Stalin-led Tamil Nadu state government.

Also Read: TMC MLA calls PM Modi 'Duryodhan', Amit Shah 'Dushashan'; BJP registers FIR

According to the Annamalai, the metal detectors were not in working condition. "The metal detectors were not working well. They were all in poor condition, some not even in working condition", he said.

Urging the Chief Minister to take necessary action at the earliest, he said, "The Tamil Nadu government should take necessary action against the officials who were in charge of security".

In his memorandum, Annamalai requested the governor to conduct independent audits of the metal detectors across Tamil Nadu. In a series of Tweet, Annamalai accused the state government of a lapse in security and wrote, "Today, along with other senior leaders of Tamil Nadu BJP, we met the Governor of Tamil Nadu, to present a memorandum on a grave security lapse committed by the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam government, during the visit of Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Chennai on 28 and 29th July 2022", he tweeted.

"The worst part is that the Tamil Nadu government trying to hide that now. We are presenting our memorandum with evidence of the state government`s wrongdoing. Nobody seems safe under the DMK government`s rule in Tamil Nadu," he added in another tweet.

Addressing another issue in the state, as was mentioned in the memorandum submitted to the Governor, Annamalai in his tweet further wrote, "We also presented a memorandum on the rampant corruption in the implementation of Jal Jeevan in our state and have requested an independent audit in this matter". 

 

Live Tv

BJPTamil NaduPM Modipm modi securityChess OlympiadChennai

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Anti-national 'propaganda' exposed on the pretext of Kashmir files
DNA Video
DNA : How did Morbi become Mini India?
DNA Video
DNA: When American writer, Louisa May Alcott was born in 1832
DNA Video
DNA : Analysis of Congress's 'anti-Modi statements'
DNA Video
DNA: Ahmedabad to host Olympics?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Magic show' on Railway Ticket Counter
DNA Video
DNA: When 2 NSG commandos were martyred in 2008 Mumbai terror attack
DNA Video
DNA: Woman, son held for killing husband
DNA Video
DNA: Japan team cleans up dressing room at FIFA World Cup
DNA Video
DNA: 'Mass uprising' in in China against Xi Jinping