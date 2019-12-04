हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Nirbhaya case

MHA decides to send mercy petition of Nirbhaya gang rape convict to President Ram Nath Kovind

The Ministry of Home Affairs decided to send mercy petition of Nirbhaya gang rape convict to President Kovind just two days after Delhi government "strongly recommended" to reject the mercy petition filed by one of the convicts.

MHA decides to send mercy petition of Nirbhaya gang rape convict to President Ram Nath Kovind
Representational Image

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Wednesday (December 4) decided to forward mercy petition of Nirbhaya gang rape convict to President Ram Nath Kovind.

The MHA took the decision just two days after Delhi government "strongly recommended" to reject the mercy petition filed by one of the convicts in 2012 Nirbhaya gangrape-murder case.

Sources said that Delhi Home Minister Satyendar Jain has sent the file to Lt Governor Anil Baijal with the government's recommendation in the case.

It is to be noted that one of the convicts named Vinay Sharma had filed a mercy petition before President Ram Nath Kovind. Sharma is currently languishing in Tihar Jail while other three convicts had refused to filed the mercy plea.

Live TV

The 23-year-old Nirbhaya was raped on the intervening night of December 16-17, 2012 by six persons inside a moving bus. She was severely assaulted before being thrown out on the road. Nirbhaya passed away on December 29, 2012, at Mount Elizabeth Hospital in Singapore, where she was airlifted for treatment.

Out of the six convicts, one committed suicide inside Tihar Jail and another, a juvenile was allowed to walk free after serving a maximum punishment of three years in a reform home.

The four rapists were awarded death sentence by the trial court, which was later upheld by the High court and the Supreme Court.

On October 31, a notice was issued by the Tihar Jail administration to the convicts in Nirbhaya case stating that the capital punishment awarded to them would be executed in seven days if they don''t challenge it through a mercy plea.

Tags:
Nirbhaya caseMinistry of Home AffairsMercy petitionPresident Ram Nath Kovind
Next
Story

Karnataka: Stage set for crucial bypolls in 15 Assembly constituencies on December 5

Must Watch

PT19M32S

Watch top 10 news stories of this hour