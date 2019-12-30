MHA extends AFSPA in Nagaland for six more months

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Monday extended the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) in the northeastern state of Nagaland for six more months, with immediate effect. The Centre cited that the current situation in the state is 'disturbed and dangerous' as the reasons behind the extension of AFSPA in Nagaland.

"Whereas the Central government is of the opinion that the area comprising the whole of State of Nagaland is in such a disturbed and dangerous condition that the use of armed forces in aid of the civil power is necessary," stated an MHA notification.

Live TV

It added, "Now, therefore, in exercise of the powers conferred by Section 3 of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958 (No. 28 of 1958) the Central Government hereby declares that whole of the said State to be a `disturbed area` for a period of six months with effect from 30th December 2019 for the purpose of that Act."

The AFSPA is imposed in the areas where armed forces are required to operate in order to aid civil authorities. For AFSPA to become valid, however, an area needs to be declared disturbed either by the central or the state government under Section 3 of the 1958 Act.