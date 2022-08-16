MHT CET 2022: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell, is going to release the MHT CET answer key 2022 soon. The MHT CET 2022 answer key will be accessible online at cetcell.mahacet.org, the test's official website. Candidates can get the Maharashtra CET answer key by logging in with their application number and birthdate. Candidates will also be able to raise objections against the provisional MHT CET exam answer key 2022 at the official website.

The provisional answer key will first be made available by the State CET Cell. Along with the test takers,' question papers and response sheets will be the MHT CET answer keys. Candidates would have the option to contest the MHT CET 2022 answer key, nonetheless. ALSO READ: Kerala KMAT 2022 Session 2 Exam date announced at cee.kerala.gov.in- Check latest updates here

MHT CET Answer Key 2022: Here’s how to download

Visit official website - mhtcet2022.mahacet.org

Click on the MHT CET answer key download link.

Now, enter the application number and date of birth.

The MHT CET answer key 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

Candidates can cross-check their answers with MHT CET 2022 answer key.

Download or take a printout of the answer key for future use.

Candidates must visit the official website and pay the required cost in order to submit objections. Additionally, candidates will need to provide valid, pertinent, and valid evidence in support of each objection. Within a few weeks of the release of the definitive answer key, the organization in charge of the exam will announce the MHT CET 2022 results.





