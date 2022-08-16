NewsIndia
MHT CET 2022

MHT CET 2022 answer key likely to be released SOON at mhtcet2022.mahacet.org- Here’s how to download

MHT CET 2022 answer key will be released soon at mhtcet2022.mahacet.org. Know the steps to download MHT CET answer key, scroll down for more details.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 16, 2022, 02:42 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

MHT CET 2022 answer key likely to be released SOON at mhtcet2022.mahacet.org- Here’s how to download

MHT CET 2022: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell, is going to release the MHT CET answer key 2022 soon. The MHT CET 2022 answer key will be accessible online at cetcell.mahacet.org, the test's official website. Candidates can get the Maharashtra CET answer key by logging in with their application number and birthdate. Candidates will also be able to raise objections against the provisional MHT CET exam answer key 2022 at the official website.

The provisional answer key will first be made available by the State CET Cell. Along with the test takers,' question papers and response sheets will be the MHT CET answer keys. Candidates would have the option to contest the MHT CET 2022 answer key, nonetheless. ALSO READ: Kerala KMAT 2022 Session 2 Exam date announced at cee.kerala.gov.in- Check latest updates here

MHT CET Answer Key 2022: Here’s how to download

  • Visit official website - mhtcet2022.mahacet.org
  • Click on the MHT CET answer key download link.
  • Now, enter the application number and date of birth.
  • The MHT CET answer key 2022 will be displayed on the screen.
  • Candidates can cross-check their answers with MHT CET 2022 answer key.
  • Download or take a printout of the answer key for future use.

NEET UG 2022 Answer Key Live Updates

Candidates must visit the official website and pay the required cost in order to submit objections. Additionally, candidates will need to provide valid, pertinent, and valid evidence in support of each objection. Within a few weeks of the release of the definitive answer key, the organization in charge of the exam will announce the MHT CET 2022 results.



 

 

 

Live Tv

MHT CET 2022MHT CET Answer Key 2022mht cet 2022 answer keymht cet paper solutionsmht cet 2022 answer key pdfmht cet answer key 2022 pdfmht cet answer key pdf link

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of PM Modi's speech at Red Fort
DNA Video
DNA: When will decisive battle against familism happen?
DNA Video
DNA: What are the side effects of family-based parties?
DNA Video
DNA: Why is crime against women not stopping?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of salute from Indigenous Howitzer Cannon
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: What is the most bothersome problem for Indians?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; August 15, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: How did terrorists panic over Kashmir's 'tricolor revolution'?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Bomb blast' of inflation on the people of Pakistan
DNA Video
DNA: Will Bihar get 10 lakh government jobs?