MHT CET LAW Result 2022 TOMORROW on cetcell.mahacet.org, check official update here

MH CET LAW Result 2022: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra will declare the MH CET LLB 3 year result and MH CET LLB 5-year Result 2022 on the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org. According to the official notice released by Maharashtra CET Cell the MH CET LLB 5-year Result 2022 will be released tomorrow, September 11 after 5 PM while the MH CET LLB 3-year result will be declared on September 12, 2022.

Here's how to download MAH LLB CET Result 2022

Candidates who appeared for the MHT CET 2022 Law exams can check their scorecards once the results are declared following the simple steps given below

Visit the official website- cetcell.mahacet.org Click on the scorecard link for the MAH LLB CET 2022. Enter your application number and password Submit, Your MAH LLB CET Result 2022 scorecard appear on screen Download the scorecard and take the printout

The MAH CET 2022 law result will be declared for both three years and five years LLB programs in the form of all India rank lists. The individual scorecards will be published a few days before the Centralized Admission Process (CAP). The MAH LLB CET 2022 examinations were conducted from August 2 to August 4, 2022, in online mode. Due to technical issues at some exam centres, the exams were re-conducted on August 27, 2022.