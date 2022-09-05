NewsIndia
MHT CET 2022 RESULT

MHT CET Result 2022 Date: Maharashtra CET Result likely to be RELEASED on THIS DATE at cetcell.mahacet.org- Check date and other details here

MHT CET Results 2022: MHT CET Result 2022 is expected to be released by September 15, 2022. To qualify for the MHT CET 2022 exam candidates should have secured a minimum of 45 % marks, scroll down for more details.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 05, 2022, 02:09 PM IST|Source: Bureau

MHT CET 2022: The MHT CET Result 2022 date has not yet been declared by the Maharashtra State Cell. However, according to the media reports results are expected to be released on September 15, 2022. The official website should always be checked by students for the most recent information regarding the MHT CET Results 2022. Candidates must have obtained a minimum of 45% in the General Category and 40% in the PwD category in order to pass the MHT CET 2022 exam (belonging to Maharashtra State only).

MHT CET result 2022 is expected for both PCM and PCB group exams. Candidates can view the state cell's percentile calculation methodology below. ALSO READ: AP ECET 2022: APSCHE Counselling Schedule RELEASED

The percentile score effectively converts the scores earned for each session of test takers to a scale from 100 to 0. The test's normalized score will be the percentile result (instead of the raw marks of the candidate). To prevent bunching and reduce ties, the Percentile Scores will be calculated to a precision of 7 decimal places.

 

MHT CET 2022 ResultMht Cet Resultcet answer keycet answer key 2022mht cet result datemht cet 2022 result datemht cet website

