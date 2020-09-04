हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Uttar Pradesh

Minor girl raped in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly; 2 arrested, hunt on to nab 2 more accused

A minor girl was allegedly raped by four men in Bareilly district of Uttar Pradesh and the entire incident recorded on video by other accused, police said on Thursday (September 3). 

Minor girl raped in Uttar Pradesh&#039;s Bareilly; 2 arrested, hunt on to nab 2 more accused

BAREILLY: A minor girl was allegedly raped by four men in Bareilly district of Uttar Pradesh and the entire incident recorded on video by other accused, police said on Thursday (September 3). 

Superintendent of Police (SP) Ravindra Kumar Kumar said that girl was waylaid and raped by the accused.Two people have been arrested in this connection and a search is on for two others accused in the crime. 

"The incident happened in the jurisdiction of police station Sarvodaya Nagar. The minor`s father approached the police station and narrated the incident. A police team was sent to the spot. We conducted investigations and a case has been filed against three known and one unknown accused," Kumar said.

He further added that four persons, one whose name was unknown, had been named as accused by the victim.

"We have arrested two people in connection with the case. The arrest of the two other accused will be completed soon. Inquiries are being done and appropriate action will be taken against them," he said.

Further investigation is underway. 

