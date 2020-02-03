हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Uttar Pradesh

Minor rape victim attacked with acid in Uttar Pradesh's Hapur

According to the victim's kin, the accused threw acid on the victim, threatening that if she doesn't take back the rape complaint, he would return and attack again.

Representational image

Hapur: A minor rape victim was attacked with acid in Hapur district of Uttar Pradesh on Sunday. The victim and her family alleged that a relative of the accused was pressurizing them for a compromise and when they refused, he attacked the minor with acid.

They alleged that the accused threw acid on the girl's feet and fled saying that the next time, "it would be her face". The victim has been admitted to a hospital where she is being treated. 

Confirming the report, Babugarh police station in-charge Uttam Singh Rathore told IANS the minor was allegedly raped in June 2019. Police had arrested a man, identified as Dilshad, in the case. Senior police officials said that the acid attack was a result of dispute between the girl's family and the neighbours.

The police said that the matter is being investigated.

