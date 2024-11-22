Mira-Bhayandar Vidhan Sabha Chunav Result 2024 Live Winner and Loser Candidate Kalicharan Kannan HarijanNarendra Mehta Total Votes Margin BJP Congress Shiv Sena NCP ECI Maharashtra Assembly election result

Mira-Bhayandar Assembly Election Result: Mira-Bhayandar seat is one of the 288 assembly constituencies in Maharashtra that falls under Shirur and Beed tehsils. Voting for the Beed seat was held on November 20. However, this time, the contest has turned interesting with the NCP going to the polls after a split in July last year.

The key candidates on the Mira-Bhayandar assembly seat are Kalicharan Kannan Harijan of the BSP, Narendra Mehta of BJP, Muzaffar Hussain of Indian National Congress. However, from the application of 37 total contestants 25 were accepted, 6 were rejected, 6 applications were withdrawn and 17 contestants are contesting in the election.

In the 2019 assembly elections, Geeta Bharat Jain, an Independent candidate had won the elections by around 79,575 votes.

In the 2014 assembly elections, Narendra Mehta had contested the polls on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ticket and had bagged the seat by around 91,468 votes.

In the 2009 assembly elections Gilbert John Mendoca from National Congress Party won the election with the lead of 62,013 votes.

The main contest in the Maharashtra assembly election is between the ruling Mahayuti and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi. The Mahayuti comprises BJP, NCP (Ajit Pawar) and Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) whereas the Maha Vikas Aghadi comprises Congress, NCP -Sharad Pawar, Shiv Sena-UBT and the Samajwadi Party.

The voting for the 288 legislative assembly seats of Maharashtra was held on November 20 and the counting of votes is taking place today.