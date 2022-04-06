'Mission Himachal': Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann hold roadshow in Mandi

New Delhi: After securing a massive victory in Punjab, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is now vying to expand its base in Himachal Pradesh. With this aim, the AAP national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal along with his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann held a roadshow in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi on Wednesday (April 6).

Addressing the crowd, Kejriwal vowed to end corruption in the hill state. "We're common people, we don't know how to do politics. Instead, we know how to work for people, build schools and end corruption. We've ended corruption in just 20 days in Punjab since Bhagwant Mann became the CM. Now 'kranti' should happen in Himachal Pradesh too," ANI quoted the AAP convenor as saying.

We're common people, we don't know how to do politics. Instead, we know how to work for people, build schools & end corruption. We've ended corruption in just 20 days in Punjab since Bhagwant Mann became the CM. Now 'Kranti' should happen in Himachal Pradesh too: Arvind Kejriwal pic.twitter.com/w4bU3WqQfU — ANI (@ANI) April 6, 2022

On its Twitter handle, the AAP Himachal Pradesh wrote, "Now 'politics of work' will resonate in the mountains of Himachal."

It is noteworthy that Mandi is the home district of current Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur.

Earlier on Tuesday, AAP leader Satyendar Jain had projected his party as an alternative to the ruling BJP and Opposition Congress in Himachal Pradesh. Jain had claimed that the contest for forming the next government in Himachal Pradesh in the coming Assembly elections will be between the BJP and AAP.

"The Congress has lost its ground and AAP has sufficient experience of defeating it," Jain said as per PTI.

He also said that AAP's membership drive has been successful with three lakh people joining the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP in the last fortnight.

Besides Himachal, Gujarat will also witness Assembly polls later this year. AAP leaders Kejriwal and Mann had held a massive roadshow in Gujarat last week, presenting itself as the main alternative to BJP.

(With agency inputs)

Live TV