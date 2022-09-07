New Delhi: Bihar's Chief Minister Nitish Kumar met the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) General Secretary Deepankar Bhattacharya on Wednesday as a show of Opposition unity in his party office. This meeting came after his previous meetings with AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal and Congress chief Rahul Gandhi.

The leaders discussed several issues related to Bihar but more importantly, agreed on an urgent need to forge a dynamic and broad-based opposition unity.

After meeting with CPI(ML) General Secretary, Kumar said, "Seven political parties united in Bihar and we are running the government together and on the other side there is only Bharatiya Janata Party. We had a discussion on how to work for the development of the state with consensus, how to uplift every section of the society and the work has to be done for the welfare of people."

"I have met all the people in Delhi and many of them thanked me for coming out from NDA. Everyone wishes that there should be unity in every state and such an atmosphere will be created in the country in the coming days," the chief minister added.

CM of Bihar further said that everyone is talking about opposition unity.

"Everyone realizes that those who have the power in their hands, they are creating damage everywhere in the country," he added.

"CPI(ML) General Secretary Deepankar Bhattacharya and Nitish Kumar also discussed to stop the BJP`s bulldozer raj in the country. Burning issues of Bihar also came up in the discussion" the party said in a Statement.

CPIML General Secretary told ANI that he raised the urgent need for a united attempt for the release of political prisoners, who are lodged behind bars on fabricated charges."We want that what happened in Bihar, should happen on a national level. In Bihar, BJP was left alone and other parties came together. This Bihar model should be repeated across the nation. Nitish ji is working hard and hard work will bear fruit," said Bhattacharya.

Kumar has been in Delhi since Monday afternoon to work for Opposition unity for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Ever since his arrival in Delhi, Bihar CM has met leaders of various political parties in the country.

Nitish Kumar met Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Samajwadi Party leaders Mulayam Singh Yadav, Akhilesh Yadav, Communist Party of India (Marxist) general secretary Sitaram Yechury and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

He also met Indian National Lok Dal leader Om Prakash Chautala.

Earlier Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao had also visited Bihar and met Nitish Kumar, and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav as part of efforts towards opposition unity.

(With PTI inputs)