Mission Shakti: New beneficiaries added through Swavalamban camps in UP

Lucknow: The Yogi government in Uttar Pradesh is leaving no stone unturned to ensure that no eligible person is deprived of benefiting from government schemes.

Through Mission Shakti, the government had laid special emphasis on the empowerment of women and daughters in the state.

Under Mission Shakti, the government is not only working towards women's safety, dignity, and empowerment but also has been roping various measures to make women aware of their rights and is also working to link women with its welfare schemes.

Through the Swavalamban camps being organised under Mission Shakti Phase-3, along with giving information about welfare schemes such as Destitute Women Pension Scheme, Mukhyamantri Kanya Sumangala Yojna, Mukhyamantri Bal Seva Yojna, new beneficiaries are also being linked with the schemes.

The Swavalamban camps are proving to be a unique effort where the applicant, verification officer and approval officer come together on a single platform to complete the process in a day.

So far, five such camps have been organised in the state under Mission Shakti's Phase-III. Thousands of new beneficiaries linked with govt schemes through Swavalamban Camp

Through these five Swavalamban camps, as many as 19,832 applications were received for Kanya Sumangala Yojana in which 11,868 applications were accepted.

Under the Destitute Women Pension Scheme, about 8,036 applications were received of which nearly 3,150 applications were accepted.

Under Mukhyamantri Bal Seva Yojana, around 1872 applications were received in which as many as 627 were approved, along with this, as many as 1912 applications for the Mukhya Mantri Bal Seva Yojana (General) were received, in which 364 have been accepted.

Manoj Rai, Director, Department of Women and Child Welfare, informed that the state government is committed to achieving the goal of safety, dignity and empowerment of women and through campaigns like ‘Mission Shakti’, the positive results are now being seen.

"Along with organising various programmes for women, work is also being done to make women aware of their rights," he said.

