‘Mistakes happened by PM Modi as well': Bihar Minister on question paper gaffe on Kashmir

Patna: After the question paper row in Seemanchal, Bihar education minister Chandrashekhar Yadav has ordered an inquiry into the issue and has asked the district magistrate of Kishanganj to submit the inquiry report. The English question paper for Class 7 apparently mentioned Kashmir as a separate country. The question was in the form of `fill in the blanks` where it was asked what the people of China, Nepal, England, Kashmir and India are called. Interestingly, the same question was asked in the 2017 examination as well.

The minister admitted that it was a mistake by the concerned official and there was no justification for it. The question was asked in three districts of Seemanchal region including Kishanganj, Araria and Purnea. "We have initiated an inquiry into the matter and asked the district magistrate to investigate and find out who set such a question," Yadav said. "We will take action against that person. Kashmir is an integral part of our country," he said.

Reacting to the BJP allegation, Yadav said that mistakes can be made by any person. "Mistakes happened by PM Narendra Modi as well. You (BJP leaders) need to keep in mind those mistakes as well. PM Narendra Modi said Takshashila university is in Bihar. The Takshashila university is in Pakistan and Vikramshila university is in Bihar. Still, the way the question was asked in the class seven examination was absolutely wrong and the culprits will be booked for it," Yadav said.

The question was asked in an examination paper of English to students of class 7 of government schools coming under the Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan which is regulated by the Bihar State Project of Education Council.