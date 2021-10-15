हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Ban on firecrackers

MK Stalin writes to Chief Ministers of 4 states, urges them to reconsider blanket ban on firecrackers

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin, in his letter, emphasised on the crippling impact the pandemic had on the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) sector

MK Stalin writes to Chief Ministers of 4 states, urges them to reconsider blanket ban on firecrackers
(Credits: PTI)

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has written to his counterparts in Delhi, Odisha, Rajasthan and Haryana, urging them to reconsider the ban on sale of firecrackers in their respective states. He requested that the firecrackers that fall within the norms set by the Supreme Court and National Green Tribunal be permitted in their states. 

He emphasized on the crippling impact the pandemic had on the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) sector, that Tamil Nadu has been largely dependent on. 

In his letter, Stalin referred to Tamil Nadu’s firecracker industry that is concentrated around the town of Sivakasi, calling it one of the most important industrial activities in the State. “Around 8 lakh workers depend on the state’s firecracker industry for their livelihood, which is the largest in our country,” it read. 

Making a mention of the ban on firecrackers in four states, ahead of Diwali 2021, Stalin said, “I understand that you have taken this decision based on concerns regarding air pollution. I with to draw your attention to the fact that the Honorable Supreme Court has already banned certain categories of polluting firecrackers and now, green crackers with significantly less emissions are being manufactured.” 

The letter also added that such a ban was not prevalent in other countries and if other states also followed and imposed such a ban, it would lead to the closure of the entire industry. 

CM Stalin urged his counterparts in the four states to consider that bursting of firecrackers is an integral part of Indian festivals, especially Diwali. The Chief Minister also added that a balanced approach that gives due regard to environment, livelihood and public health is possible and necessary.

Ban on firecrackersBan on Firecracker saleBanned firecrackersTamil Nadu CMMK StalinSupreme CourtDelhi firecracker pollution
