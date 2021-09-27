NEET SS 2021: SC slams Centre over abrupt changes in exam pattern, says 'don't treat young doctors as football'

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday (September 27) slammed the Centre for announcing last-minute changes to the pattern of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Post-Graduate Super Specialty (NEET SS) exam 2021.

The apex court asked the government to hold meetings with the concerned authorities and submit a response to the plea against the changes on October 4.

The Supreme court further said that young doctors cannot be at the mercy of the insensitive bureaucrats and be treated like a football.

The development came after 41 post-graduate doctors challenged the sudden changes in the examination pattern of NEET SS 2021, citing that the changes were done to favour general medicine candidates.

Earlier, the exam consisted of questions 40% from general medicine and 60% from super-specialty, and candidates were preparing according to that pattern only. But abrupt changes in the examination pattern were announced just two months before the NEET SS 2021 exam.

