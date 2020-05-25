हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Uttar Pradesh

MNS chief Raj Thackeray hits back at UP CM Yogi Adityanath over 'seek permission for migrant workers' remark

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray hit out at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath saying labourers will have to seek permission from his party, Maharashtra government and the state police if they wish to work there. 

MNS chief Raj Thackeray hits back at UP CM Yogi Adityanath over 'seek permission for migrant workers' remark
File Photo

Raj Thackeray's statement came a day after the Uttar Pradesh CM asserted that states will have to take permission from his government if they want Uttar Pradesh's migrant back at work. 

Raj Thackeray's statement came a day after the Uttar Pradesh CM asserted that states will have to take permission from his government if they want Uttar Pradesh's migrant back at work. 

Upset that migrant labourers were "not properly taken care of" by various states in the wake of the coronavirus lockdown, Adityanath on Sunday said any state that wants migrant workers from Uttar Pradesh back has to seek permission from the UP government and need to ensure their socio-legal- monetary rights.

Reacting to it, Raj Thackeray said, If Yogi Adityanath is stressing on seeking permission to employ UP residents, they will have to take permission of Maharashtra government to work here."

"The Maharashtra government needs to take such things seriously. Any worker coming here to work should get duly registered with the government as well as local police. These workers should submit their documents and photographs as well, he said in a statement.

The government needs to undertake such an exercise diligently, he added. 

