Mobcoder Is Unifying Uk High Streets With A Fintech App - Voilo

Mobcoder (a company well-known for creating digital blueprints and making significant strides in the field of fintech) is proud to have worked on the Voilo business app, which enables small, independent businesses to accept digital payments without having to utilise expensive and bulky card equipment, which incurs significant transaction costs and does not pay out money when the company needs it.

Believing that "technology should be available to all", Voilo promises to bridge the gap between the most advanced financial technologies and local businesses of all sizes.

Voilo is a smartphone app that connects small businesses and charities with their consumers, allows them to accept payments from anywhere, and saves them up to 90% on transaction costs.

Their innovative technology for driving growth for local businesses has helped them win the title of 'New Business of the Year' 2022. This year, Voilo triumphed over a crowded field of contenders to take home the coveted Business Live prize. This year's awards were hosted on Friday, March 18, 2022, at the ICC Birmingham, and winners were named in nine categories.

With Voilo, local businesses, sole traders, and charities will not only save money but also attract new customers by sharing their 1`offering on a platform. Voilo wants to develop a network of businesses that can help each other out and promote great things that the area has to offer.

Mobcoder is a pioneer in financial app development, and its initiatives rely on standardised procedures. All projects begin with an in-depth definition of the provided challenge and the intended project goals. The project needs are then linked with a strategic investigation of what is technologically and economically achievable. Next, the experienced team at Mobcoder works to create project deliverables that are long-lasting and flexible enough to meet new challenges.

