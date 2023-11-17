Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today launched a blistering attack on the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Addressing a party workers' meeting in Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the BJP and Modi cannot defeat AAP in the national capital. Kejriwal said that the way Aam Aadmi Party is growing, one day it will be on top of the nation, ahead of the BJP and the Congress.

"Since AAP is growing fast, so it is natural that big conspiracies are being made against AAP. BJP and PM Modi realised that they couldn't win against AAP in Delhi as they lost assembly elections in 2014, 2015 and 2020. They lost the MCD election. So it was confirmed that they cannot win against AAP in Delhi by any means," said Kejriwal adding that the BJP and the central government hatched a conspiracy of 'Liquor policy scam'.

Kejriwal claimed that the real liquor scam is happening in Gujarat. "Actual Liquor scam is happening in Gujarat. So many people have died here. Even a liquor scam took place in Haryana. When a hearing took place in the Supreme Court, the judge repeatedly the CBI to furnish even one piece of proof, but the CBI, and ED could not furnish any proof. The judge said the case would not hold even for two minutes," said Kejriwal.

#WATCH | Delhi CM and AAP Convener Arvind Kejriwal says, " Since AAP is growing fast, so it is natural that big conspiracies are being made against AAP. BJP and PM Modi released that they can't win against AAP in Delhi...so they made a conspiracy ' Liquor policy scam'. Actual… pic.twitter.com/WnIiwfBB4s November 17, 2023

The Delhi Chief Minister further alleged that the alleged liquor scam is fake and a conspiracy of the BJP. "They hatched a fake liquor scam and arrested our leaders like Manish Sisodia, Sanjay Singh, Satyender Jain and Vijay Nair and now they're going to arrest me. Their intention is to topple the AAP government and Narendra Modi ji wants to form a government in Delhi this way, they know they can't defeat us through elections. I want to tell Narendra Modi ji that you cannot defeat us in this life and you will have to take another birth to defeat us in Delhi," said Kejriwal.

Kejriwal's attack on the BJP came days after the Enforcement Directorate issued a summon to him to appear before the agency in the alleged liquor scam case.