Mohali Police register case over poster issuing death threat to Punjab CM Amarinder Singh

Mohali: Police have registered an FIR against an unidentified person over a poster that issued a death threat against Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh. The poster announced a reward of $1 million for killing the Chief minister.

The poster was pasted on a guide map near the Sector 66-67 crossing, according to police. There was also an email address found on the poster that announced a reward for the killing of the Punjab CM, ANI reported.

The police have registered an FIR under Sections 504, 506 and 120B of IPC and Sections 3, 4, 5 of Punjab Prevention of Defacement Property Ordinance Act, 1997, Mohali City SP said.

The poster was sighted on Thursday (December 31) on a guidemap in Mohali and the local police have started investigating the situation. The police, however, refused to divulge much regarding the case.

a report in the Tribune said the police are scanning CCTV footage from the area to nab the person responsible for this threat.