हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kejriwal on The Kashmir Files

Money earned from Kashmir Files must be used for Pandits' rehabilitation: Kejriwal slams BJP again

He also again suggested that the film, 'The Kashmir Files', should be uploaded on YouTube and proceeds so far earned from it should be spent on the welfare of Kashmiri Pandits.

Money earned from Kashmir Files must be used for Pandits&#039; rehabilitation: Kejriwal slams BJP again

New Delhi: Once again, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal slammed the BJP over 'The Kashmir Files'. On Saturday, Kejriwal attacked the BJP for "doing politics" over Kashmiri Pandits' exodus, asking how many of them the party had been able to relocate to the valley. He also again suggested that the film, 'The Kashmir Files', should be uploaded on YouTube and proceeds so far earned from it should be spent on the welfare of Kashmiri Pandits.

Kejriwal, who has been facing backlash on social media for his recent remarks on making 'The Kashmir Files' tax-free in the state, on Saturday said that the money earned should be used for the rehabilitation of Kashmiri Pandits and efforts should be made to bring them back home."In the last 25 years, since the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits, there has been a BJP government at the Center for 13 years. BJP government has been there for the last 8 years, but not even a single Kashmiri Pandit has been settled back there. BJP politicised Kashmiri Pandits' atrocities. Now, they are making films about their tragedy and earning money. Kashmir Files earned about Rs 200 crores," said Kejriwal, while addressing a press conference in the capital.

He once again said that the film should be streamed on YouTube for everyone to see. "They should stream it on YouTube for everyone to see. Money earned should be used for Kashmiri Pandits` rehabilitation, and efforts should be made to bring them back home," he added. Kejriwal had accused BJP of promoting 'The Kashmir Files' and had also referred to the demand of party leaders in Delhi for making it tax-free in his speech in assembly on Thursday. He said if BJP wants people to watch the movie, its makers should put it on YouTube.

The Vivek-Agnihotri directed 'Kashmir Files' that was released in theatres on March 11 stars Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, Darshan Kumaar and others. It revolves around the genocide of Kashmiri Pandits in 1990. The hard-hitting drama recently crossed Rs 200 crore mark at the box office.The film has been declared tax-free in several states including Uttar Pradesh, Tripura, Goa, Haryana and Uttarakhand.

(With Agency inputs)

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Kejriwal on The Kashmir FilesThe Kashmir FilesArvind Kejriwal
Next
Story

Congress to launch 'Mehngai Mukt Bharat Abhiyan' over inflation, fuel price hike from March 31

Must Watch

PT4M55S

Top 25: People hiding from bunkers for fear of attacks, see 25 news related to war