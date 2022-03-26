It can't be a bad film: Taapsee Pannu on The Kashmir Files HUGE Box Office collection

New Delhi: Actress Taapseee Pannu recently commented on the succcess of 'The Kashmir Files' at the Box Office and said that if a small like it can create huge numbers, it can't bad a film.

Speaking about the film at ABP summit, she said, "I see the numbers. I'm more of an optimistic person. So I see the glass half full most of the time. Whatever might be the reason, however, it happened, the fact is that it happened. I remember texting one of my producers saying 'So this proves you don't have to get scared by how big your film is, if it's good people will watch it'."

She further said, "If a small film like that can create those kinds of numbers it can’t be a bad film. You can question the intention of people, the means, and all of that. That’s subjective. You have a right to have an opinion. But the fact that it's good that's why eventually it's lasting that long. It can't be a bad film for it to last that long. That's the fact."

Continuing its successful run at the Box Office, Vivek Agnihotri's recent release 'The Kashmir Files' has crossed the coveted figure of Rs 200 crore and is going strong. The film has given a strong run for money to other films that were theaterically released thereafter.

Speaking of 'The Kashmir Files, it has been written and directed by Vivek Agnihotri and produced by Zee Studios. It stars Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, Pallavi Joshi and Mithun Chakraborty and was released theatrically on March 11, 2022.