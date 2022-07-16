New Delhi: After the first case of Monkeypox was detected in India in the state of Kerala on July 14, Tamil Nadu Health Minister informed that authorities have ramped up monitoring of state border's with Kerala. On Saturday, he told news agency ANI that monitoring is ongoing at 13 checkpoints along the Tamil Nadu border with Kerala. The health authorities are also conducting mass fever screening camps and monkeypox screening.

International passengers at Chennai airport will also be screened for Monkeypox, informed State Health Minister Ma Subramanian and Health Secretary Senthil Kumar who insepected the process at the airport.

Subramanian told ANI, "2% of passengers are checked randomly at Chennai airport. 30-40 Int'l flights with 5,000-9,000 paX come daily. In last 14 days, we received 531 flights with 1,00,153 passengers. 39 passengers had COVID & they're home quarantined. No monkeypox cases found in state."

First monkeypox case in India

Kerala on Thursday (July 14) confirmed the first-ever monkeypox virus case of India. The first Monkeypox case was reported after the sample of the person was tested positive at National Institute of Virology, Pune. Earlier in the day, Kerala Health Minister had said that the person showed symptoms of the virus and was in close contact with a monkeypox patient abroad.

Post the first confirmed case in the country, five districts in Kerala were put on high alert as many of the infected person's co-passengers were from these areas. Kerala health minister informed that none of the people who travelled with him have developed symptoms yet.

One may experience flu-like symptoms and swelling of the lymph nodes at the beginning of contracting monkeypox virus. This can progress into a rash, like blisters or pimples, on the face and body.

